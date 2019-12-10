Eugene Smith Jr., 55 of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 17, 1964, in Rockwood. He was a lifetime resident of Roane County and a huge Vols fan. He loved his family and friends deeply, including his beloved dogs, Max and Marlie. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Smith Sr.; grandmother, Geneva "Granny" Lindsay; and grandfather, Wayne Lindsay.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Smith of Rockwood; daughters, Lindsay Davis (Jake) and Chastity Guinn (Tyler), all of Rockwood; mother, Judy Vann (David) of Kingston; sisters, Renee Myers (Darrell Liles) of Lenoir City and Sabrina Watkins (Rusty) of Harriman; stepsister, Shannon Woo (Christopher) of Nashville; stepbrother, Michael Van (Michelle) of Johnson City; mother-in-law, Margie Isham (Bill) of Rockwood; best friend, John Sexton of Rockwood; and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Funeral and graveside services were held Saturday, Dec. 7. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

