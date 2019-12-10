Eugene Smith Jr., 55 of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1964, in Rockwood. He was a lifetime resident of Roane County and a huge Vols fan. He loved his family and friends deeply, including his beloved dogs, Max and Marlie. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Smith Sr.; grandmother, Geneva "Granny" Lindsay; and grandfather, Wayne Lindsay.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Smith of Rockwood; daughters, Lindsay Davis (Jake) and Chastity Guinn (Tyler), all of Rockwood; mother, Judy Vann (David) of Kingston; sisters, Renee Myers (Darrell Liles) of Lenoir City and Sabrina Watkins (Rusty) of Harriman; stepsister, Shannon Woo (Christopher) of Nashville; stepbrother, Michael Van (Michelle) of Johnson City; mother-in-law, Margie Isham (Bill) of Rockwood; best friend, John Sexton of Rockwood; and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Funeral and graveside services were held Saturday, Dec. 7. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 11, 2019