Eva J. Lynn, 97, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.

She was retired from Burlington Industries in Harriman and was a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert W. Lynn; her parents, Robert J. and Sophia Tilley Renfro; and seven brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Marilynn Brown of Harriman and Barbara and Gerald Smith of Kingston; brother-in-law, Gus Lynn of Locust Grove, Ga.; grandchildren, Gina and husband Jeff McDaniel, Amy Brown and fiancé Rodney McGugan, Stephanie and husband Wayne Smith, Russ and wife Alisha Smith, Mandy and husband Brandon Ferguson and Cindy and husband Rick Clemons. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will gather at 2 p.m., Monday, June 29, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for a graveside service with Dr. Don Long officiating. The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice of Knoxville for the care and compassion shown their mom during her brief illness. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



