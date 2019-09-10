Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kingston United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Kingston United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Elizabeth Groover Moseley, 94, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

She was the eldest child of the late Burl Shala Groover and Daisy Fitzgerald Groover of Chattanooga. She attended the University of Chattanooga and thoroughly enjoyed her college years in the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. While at university and on a blind date, she met and later married the love of her life, Marvin "Mo" Jennings Moseley Jr. Together they had five children, Florence Elizabeth Treadwell (Jim) of Louisville, Sarah Ann Peters (Karl) of Nashville, Marvin J. Moseley III (Bonnie) of Knoxville, James Milton Moseley (Cindy) of Kingston and Thomas Daniel Moseley of Knoxville. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte G. Reckard of Greenville, S.C.

Florence "Flo" was Girl Scout Troop leader of Troop 104 in the Reelfoot Council, a Sunday school teacher, a member of many Methodist Church choirs, a swim instructor, a home room mother, and assisted with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as she and her family moved with her husband's work transfers with TVA. She held office in the Paducah, Ky. Woman's Club and Garden Club. She was an active member of the Methodist Church and had served on several committees and groups. She served three years as president of the Harriman Music Club. Recently, she remained active and exercised at the Kingston Community Center. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzler; she rarely wasted time on television.

Flo and Mo enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage. They traveled abroad extensively both on their own and later with their children. They especially enjoyed their travels to Germany, Italy, England and Mexico.

Flo dearly loved her husband, her children and her large family. The Moseley's have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Kingston United Methodist Church followed by a celebration of life at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church or to . Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

