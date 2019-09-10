Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flossie Marie Worthy. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 535 Margrave Drive Harriman , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Wheeling, W. Va. Mrs. Worthy was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman and along with her husband, was co-owner of Worthy Concrete; and was a former teacher's assistant at Hatton Elementary School in Akron, Ohio. She was a member of the Roane County Chapter of the NAACP and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Mrs. Worthy was a beautiful, young, and great mother, simply "The Greatest." She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Iona Copeland Cozart; husband, Eddie James Worthy Sr.; daughter, Andrea Holloman Chaney; and sister, Geraldine Smith.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Ann Smith of Dallas, Eddie James Worthy Jr. of Lorain, Ohio, Helen E. Thomas and husband Arthur E. of Paradise, Calif., Christopher J. Worthy and wife Denise of Oberlin, Ohio and Robert L. Worthy of Harriman; grandchildren, James Christopher Holloman, Jonathan Edward Holloman, Michael Gregory Smith, Ashley Elizabeth Kelly, A.J. Thomas, Tyiesha Worthy, Christopher Worthy, Jequerian Worthy, Octavious Worthy, Christian Worthy, Tyqueze Ray, Destiny Wallace and Brandon Crawley; great-grandchildren, Kane Thomas, Emory Thomas, Amaiya Kelly, Kyle Kelly Jr., Elijah Kelly, Jonathan Edward Holloman, Kiana Wells, Alayah Holloman and Alexis Holloman and Maezlynn Worthy; goddaughter, Lisa Porter-Wade of Akron, Ohio; aunt, Helen Roddy of Rockwood; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Requiem Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, from the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman, with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation. An online register is available at

