Floyd E. "Chubby" Kirkland, 84, was taken to join his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 12, 2019, at his residence with his loving wife by his side.

Floyd was born on April 11, 1935, in Rockwood to the late Leonard and Martha O'Neal Kirkland. Floyd is survived by the love of his life, wife Gaylen Kittrell Kirkland, and they remained devoted to each other until the end. He is also survived by his nieces, Deb Grogean and Dinah Luneke (Bruce); his sister, Minnie Bicknell (Jerry); brother-in-law, Gary Kittrell; great-nieces, Lorie Moeggenburg (Tom), Angie Wooten and Pam Grogean; niece and goddaughter, Katie Hoehne (Andy); nieces, Kitty Miller (John) and Tina Stroh; nephews, Rick and Mike Kittrell; and many other family and friends who loved and respected him.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lennie Silcox; brothers, Rhodes, Virgil and George Kirkland; and nephews, Rob Grogean and Brian Luneke.

Floyd met Gaye in high school and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955. When he was honorably discharged in 1958 he returned to marry his life partner on Sept. 27, 1959. They resided in Beavercreek before moving to Sidney in 2017. Following his retirement from GM/Delphi in 1998 after 33 years, Floyd and Gaye spent the winter months in Largo, Fla. for the next 15 years. They enjoyed traveling and generously shared their adventures (and pranks) with family. To know Floyd was to have the honor of knowing a true gentleman; he taught his nieces what a great man should be. Known affectionately as "Uncle Floyd" by many, he was personable, caring and kind. He was hard working with a wonderful sense of humor, a love for practical jokes, and competitive at any game. Floyd was a talented athlete who excelled at golf and baseball/softball, loved the outdoors, and enjoyed watching all sports, especially his Tennessee Vols.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio. A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Harold McKnight will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a full military service by the American Legion Post 217. In lieu of flowers, his wife asks that donations be made to the Crab Orchard Church Cemetery Road, Oakdale, TN 37829.

