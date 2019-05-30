Floyd Michael Teasley, 59, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1960, in Rockwood. Floyd was a tree climber, tree trimmer and loved fishing. He loved his kids and grandkids more than life. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wanda Lee Stricklin Teasley; brothers, Arnold "Benny' Coleman and David Teasley; and aunts, Mary Scribner and Margaret Bullard.
Survivors include children, Michael Adam Teasley (Jessica) of Ohio and Kristie Lynn Teasley of Harriman; stepchildren, Shanna Money of Rockwood, Scott Money of Ohio, Jim Kirkpatrick and Brent Kirkpatrick, both of Rockwood, and Misty Kirkpatrick of Clinton; grandchildren, Adam Teasley, Candace Teasley, Isaiah Teasley, Lindsey Hickman, Kaylie Hickman, Nevin Kirkpatrick, Trevin Kirkpatrick, Marquis Gallaher, Makenzie Kirkpatrick and Jaiden Patterson; girlfriend of many years, Edna Kirkpatrick of Rockwood; brothers, James Dennis Teasley and Kenneth Coleman, both of Georgia; aunt, Barb Herron of Ohio; special friends, Tommy Young, Tim Steele, David Holcomb and Phil Oran; special cousins, Cheryl, Jamie, Thomas and Kim; special nephews, Benton Coleman and Jay Teasley; special niece, Jessica Coleman; and a host of other special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Cremation arrangements have been made. A graveside service will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery Sunday, June 2, with Bro. Tim Steele officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 31, 2019