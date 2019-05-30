Floyd Michael Teasley, 59, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1960, in Rockwood. Floyd was a tree climber, tree trimmer and loved fishing. He loved his kids and grandkids more than life. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wanda Lee Stricklin Teasley; brothers, Arnold "Benny' Coleman and David Teasley; and aunts, Mary Scribner and Margaret Bullard.

Survivors include children, Michael Adam Teasley (Jessica) of Ohio and Kristie Lynn Teasley of Harriman; stepchildren, Shanna Money of Rockwood, Scott Money of Ohio, Jim Kirkpatrick and Brent Kirkpatrick, both of Rockwood, and Misty Kirkpatrick of Clinton; grandchildren, Adam Teasley, Candace Teasley, Isaiah Teasley, Lindsey Hickman, Kaylie Hickman, Nevin Kirkpatrick, Trevin Kirkpatrick, Marquis Gallaher, Makenzie Kirkpatrick and Jaiden Patterson; girlfriend of many years, Edna Kirkpatrick of Rockwood; brothers, James Dennis Teasley and Kenneth Coleman, both of Georgia; aunt, Barb Herron of Ohio; special friends, Tommy Young, Tim Steele, David Holcomb and Phil Oran; special cousins, Cheryl, Jamie, Thomas and Kim; special nephews, Benton Coleman and Jay Teasley; special niece, Jessica Coleman; and a host of other special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A graveside service will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery Sunday, June 2, with Bro. Tim Steele officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.