1/
Floyd Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd Morris, 89, of the Emory Gap community of Harriman, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pete Morris and Eliza Loden Morris; wife, Mildred Morris; and daughter, Gayle.
Survivors include sons, Marvin Morris of Overton, Ohio and Wayne Morris of Harriman; and daughter, Betty Fickey and husband, Mark of Harriman.
The family received friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. George Miles officiating. Committal services and interment followed in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved