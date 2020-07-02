Floyd Morris, 89, of the Emory Gap community of Harriman, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Pete Morris and Eliza Loden Morris; wife, Mildred Morris; and daughter, Gayle.
Survivors include sons, Marvin Morris of Overton, Ohio and Wayne Morris of Harriman; and daughter, Betty Fickey and husband, Mark of Harriman.
The family received friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. George Miles officiating. Committal services and interment followed in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.