Fonna Marie Cofer, 77, of the Post Oak Community of Rockwood, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Othey Minton and Lula B. Sartin Minton Robinson; and husband, Lynn Hal Cofer.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Cofer of Rockwood; and sons, Tony Cofer and wife Debbie, Glen Cofer and wife Sherry, Randy Cofer and wife Melissa and Barry Cofer, all of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in Cofer Family Cemetery, Rockwood, with Bro. Charles "Petey" Cofer officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Roane County News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
