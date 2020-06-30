Fox A. Crabtree passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Fox was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard and Dora Crabtree; brothers, Edward and Everette Crabtree; and sister, Trudy Thurman.
Fox is survived by his wife of 57 years on June 26, 2020, Mary Crabtree; sons, Don Crabtree and wife Rayandra and Brad Crabtree and wife Frankie; grandchildren, Grey and Cecina Crabtree, Allie Cano and Tina Felton; great-grandchildren, Farley and Ethan; sister, Maxine Perry; brother, George Crabtree; special niece, Jama Basler; special nephews, Charles and Tommy Crabtree; and a host of other family members.
Fox chose to donate his body to science. The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, and a memorial service followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Hascue Carter and Bro. Dan Riggs officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Riggs Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery fund or Hospice Angels at https://hospiceangels.org. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.