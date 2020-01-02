Frances Martin Kindred, 97, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the NHC Healthcare, Knoxville.
Frances was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Rockwood. She was a certified dental hygienist and retired from quality control with Burlington Industries in Harriman. Frances was active in Democratic Party politics, working for several candidates for office. She was a native of Roane County and always spoke to everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. Kindred; parents, Bob and Bess Martin; sister, Aileen Martin Bishop; and brother, James Richard Martin.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Linda Martin.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 3, 2020