Frances Martin Kindred, 97, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the NHC Healthcare, Knoxville.

Frances was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Rockwood. She was a certified dental hygienist and retired from quality control with Burlington Industries in Harriman. Frances was active in Democratic Party politics, working for several candidates for office. She was a native of Roane County and always spoke to everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn H. Kindred; parents, Bob and Bess Martin; sister, Aileen Martin Bishop; and brother, James Richard Martin.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Linda Martin.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in Oak Grove Cemetery with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

