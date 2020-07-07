1/1
Frank W. ‘Pete’ Griffin
Frank W. "Pete" Griffin, 88, a resident of Rockwood, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Center, Rockwood.
He was born Oct. 29, 1931 in Harriman. Mr. Griffin loved doing any type of yard work and mowed yards for other people for over 20 years after retiring from the Kayser-Roth hosiery mill in Rockwood at the age of 65. He loved to visit his children on Sunday mornings. He also loved to tell jokes and laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Griffin and Sally Clark Griffin; wife, Pauline Griffin; brother, Clyde Griffin; and sisters, Mildred Lawson, Betty Davis and Beulah Bishop.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Kindrick (Tim); sons, Kenneth Griffin (Kathy) and Frank "Bunk" Griffin (Susan); brothers, Josh Griffin, Joe Griffin (Ruth) and Jackie Griffin (Barbara); sister, Cora Lane; grandchildren, Allen Griffin (Jennifer); Carrie Patterson (Jamie); Terri Jones (Aubrey); Brian Griffin; Tabatha Poland (Ben); Kelle Griffin; Jason Pollard and Damond Pollard; 19 great=grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jamie Nelson officiating. Committal services and interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
