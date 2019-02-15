Frankie Blaylock, 90, of Harriman, passed away at her home Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James F. and Mollie Mae Morgan; husband, Cecil "Pat" Blaylock; sisters and brothers-in-law, Annie and Roy Turpin, Rachel and Jack Goldston, Ruth and W.A. Wright, and Mary Ellen and Buster Goddard; granddaughter, Holly Blaylock; grandson, Eric Blaylock; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Blaylock; son-in-law, John Housley; and nephew, Darrell Goddard.
Frankie is survived by her daughters, Diane Trout (Don), Janice Parham (Liz) and Donna Housley; son, Larry Blaylock; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; special nieces and nephews, Bruce and Paula Walker, Chane and Brenda Goldston, Paul "Squeaky" and Betty Anne Goddard; and special friends, Dosia Miller and Linda Melton.
The family received friends from 1-3 p.m.at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, Saturday, Feb. 16, and the funeral immediately followed with Matt Edwards officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 16, 2019