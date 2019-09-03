Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel 6200 Kingston Pike Knoxville , TN 37919 (865)-588-8578 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel 6200 Kingston Pike Knoxville , TN 37919 View Map Service 6:00 PM Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel 6200 Kingston Pike Knoxville , TN 37919 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Highland Memorial Cemetery (gather there at 10:45 AM) Send Flowers Obituary

Frankie Boshears Black passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 78, surrounded by her family.

Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen H. Black; her kitty cat, Mr. B.; and her parents, Guy and Marie Boshears of Harriman.

She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie O'Brien and husband Michael O'Brien and Cynthia Ellison and husband Tim Ellison; her brother, Joseph Boshears and wife Charlotte; her sisters, Norma Jean Boshears and Betty McClure; a host of nieces and nephews; and her granddaughters by choice, Emma, GeriAnn, Sarah, Catherine Kelly and Jessica; and her treasured neighborhood daughters from Farr Drive.

Frankie worked her entire career in nursing at Fort Sanders Medical Center and after 45 years, retired in 2007. Frankie will be remembered by her love of reading, her love of her kitty cats, her many years of being a University of Tennessee fan - GO VOLS! She will lovingly be remembered for burning all biscuits or bread she ever attempted to bake, for making the best chipped beef gravy ever, her support of Tennessee Artist Association, for always being ready with a cup of cocoa and her passion for nursing and the love for all those she cared for throughout her life.

Memorials in Frankie's name may be made to Young-Williams Animal Village, 6400 Kingston Pike #4833, Knoxville, TN or Concord United Methodists Church (Food Pantry Services) 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville TN 37934

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, located at 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. A service for Frankie was held at 6 p.m. Family and friends gathered at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service. An online is available at www.rosemortuary.com. Published in Roane County News on Sept. 4, 2019

