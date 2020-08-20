Frankie Smith, 72, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born on April 10, 1948, in Kingston. He loved to farm, tend to his horses, and he loved to go on wagon trains with his buddies. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Smith; mother, Willie Jean Harvey; brother, Gene Smith; and sisters, Barbara Wycoff and Tammy Young.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy Smith; sons, Scotty Smith (Kim) and Michael Smith; grandchildren, Peyton Robinette, Colton Robinette, Sydney Smith, Maddie Smith, Freddy Poffenburger (Leann), Katherine Poffenburger (Robbie) and Dezi Webb (Tom); brothers, Paul Smith (Wilma) and Billy Smith (Debra); sister, Jackie Harvey Morton (Chip); brother and sisters-in-law, Sammy and Betty Jones, Harold and Barbara Nelson, Helen Francis, Wayne and Shirley Bullard, George and Joy Nelson and Joan and James Leffew; aunt, Betty McCarrol; special cousins, Jared Hall and Jimmy McCarrol; and his beloved dog Fletcher and his horse, Chase.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Nelson and the Rev. Bud Strader officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday in New Hope Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



