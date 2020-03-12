Franklin Ray Hoskins

Franklin Ray Hoskins, 63, of Rocky Top, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1956, in Anderson County. Ray loved hunting and being outdoors in the hills of Tennessee with his dogs. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Roy Hoskins; mother, Dixie Hoskins; brothers, Eugene "Gue" Hoskins and Roger "Peanut" Hoskins; and daughter, Natasha Brown.

Survivors include his sister, Marilyn Hoskins Shelby and husband James; children, Robin Hoskins, Tommy Carroll, Stacey Braden, Melinda Phillips, Crissie Thompson, Matthew Hoskins and Franklin Jesse Hoskins; and over 15 grandchildren.

"What lies behind us are tiny matters compared to what lives within us."

A celebration of life will be held for his family and friends at noon Saturday, March 14, at Roane County Park in Harriman.