Fred R. Tweed, 77, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Morganton, N.C. and after high school he joined the U.S. Navy, where he was honorably discharged as a 2nd Class Petty Officer. He attended First Christian Church in Rockwood. Fred was a retired journeyman electrician with a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union No. 270 in Oak Ridge. He had also been a member of the American Legion Post No. 234 in Valdese, N.C. As a hobby, Fred enjoyed making homemade wine. He was preceded in death by his wife earlier this month, Nora Yvonne Tweed; mother, Johnsey Miranda Poteet Tweed; and sister, Marie Buff.
Survivors include his children, Natasha Tweed of Mt. Washington, Ky., Samantha Hardesty and husband Brian of Elizabethton, Ky., Curtis Tweed of Morganton, N.C. and William Travis Tweed of Morganton, N.C.; grandchildren, Halli, Ethan, Zoey, Adi, and Nolan Hardesty and Curtis Tweed, Jr.; brother, Rex Tweed of Morganton, N.C.; sisters, Revonda Tweed of Morganton, N.C. and Myrtle Cannon and husband Joe of Connelly Springs, N.C.; brothers-in-law, Johnny Newsome and wife Debbie of Bessemer, Ala., Brent Newsome and wife Mary of Blountville, Ala. and Woodrow Buff of Morganton, N.C.; and a host of extended family and friends.
Fred was cremated at his request. A celebration of his life may be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
