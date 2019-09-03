Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Rodgers Jr.. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Rodgers Jr., 90, formerly of the Eureka community of Rockwood and Harriman, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church for 63 years. He loved his church family. He retired from Martin Marietta after 23 years of service. He had a love of photography and owned his own studio for 30 years. He also had the gift of designing house plans and loved doing it for others. He was a veteran of the Korean War with the 432nd battalion corps of U.S. Army Engineers. One of his joys was reunions for 16 years with 432nd battalion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Rodgers and Lucy Crabtree Rodgers; and brother, Wheeler Rodgers (Illa).

Survivors include his wife, Nola Rodgers; son, Bryan Rodgers (Melanie); daughter, Lisa Meers; grandchildren, Hannah Rodgers, Lyndsey Rodgers, Christen Whittaker, Jonathan Meers and Dalton Meers; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Eric Rodgers (Angela); two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m from the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Trenton Street Baptist Church missions. An online register is available at Fred Rodgers Jr., 90, formerly of the Eureka community of Rockwood and Harriman, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church for 63 years. He loved his church family. He retired from Martin Marietta after 23 years of service. He had a love of photography and owned his own studio for 30 years. He also had the gift of designing house plans and loved doing it for others. He was a veteran of the Korean War with the 432nd battalion corps of U.S. Army Engineers. One of his joys was reunions for 16 years with 432nd battalion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Rodgers and Lucy Crabtree Rodgers; and brother, Wheeler Rodgers (Illa).Survivors include his wife, Nola Rodgers; son, Bryan Rodgers (Melanie); daughter, Lisa Meers; grandchildren, Hannah Rodgers, Lyndsey Rodgers, Christen Whittaker, Jonathan Meers and Dalton Meers; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Eric Rodgers (Angela); two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m from the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Trenton Street Baptist Church missions. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Published in Roane County News on Sept. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close