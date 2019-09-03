Fred Rodgers Jr., 90, formerly of the Eureka community of Rockwood and Harriman, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church for 63 years. He loved his church family. He retired from Martin Marietta after 23 years of service. He had a love of photography and owned his own studio for 30 years. He also had the gift of designing house plans and loved doing it for others. He was a veteran of the Korean War with the 432nd battalion corps of U.S. Army Engineers. One of his joys was reunions for 16 years with 432nd battalion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Rodgers and Lucy Crabtree Rodgers; and brother, Wheeler Rodgers (Illa).
Survivors include his wife, Nola Rodgers; son, Bryan Rodgers (Melanie); daughter, Lisa Meers; grandchildren, Hannah Rodgers, Lyndsey Rodgers, Christen Whittaker, Jonathan Meers and Dalton Meers; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Eric Rodgers (Angela); two great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m from the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Trenton Street Baptist Church missions. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 4, 2019