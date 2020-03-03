Fred Wright, 94, of Harriman, went home Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
He retired from Marita Bread and was a faithful member of South Harriman Baptist Church for over 81 years. Fred was a proud World War II U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bill Wright; parents, William and Cora Wright; brothers, John Henry, W.A. and Robert Wright; sisters, Elizabeth Baumgardner and Helen Wright.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Mona Wright; granddaughter, Raganne Wright and Ron Treadway; grandsons, Roady and Eddi Goldston and Pace and Ann Goldston; great-grandchildren, Kage, Daylee and Oliver Edwards, Ryne, Tucker, Alyssa and Aleena Goldston, Tucker Goldston, Alyssa Goldston and Aleena Goldston; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Georga Mack, Patsy Clawson, Teresa and Dean Clark; many friends and special neighbors; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family wishes to express gratitude to Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS) and Jamestowne Assisted Living for their thoughtful and kind care.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at South Harriman Baptist Church, Harriman. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday March 4, in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the South Harriman Baptist Church, 626 Ruritan Rd, Harriman, TN 37748. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
