Freda Ann Aycock Booth
Freda Ann Aycock Booth passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home.
Freda was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Harriman. She loved the beach and spending time with her family. Freda enjoyed watching Carey Grant, Doris Day, John Wayne and Jaws.
Freda was preceded in death by parents, James Albert and Jewel Dean Sherrill Aycock; and brother, Christopher Allen Aycock.
Freda is survived by her husband, Michael David Booth of Harriman; daughter, Melissa Ann Koelper and husband Matthew of Knoxville; son, Benjamin Joseph Buchanan Jr. of Oakdale; stepson, Christopher Booth and wife Ashely of Harriman; grandchildren, Jordan Harrison and husband Tanner, Trace and Colin Koelper, Christopher Jenkins, Haley Buchanan , Kaleb Hutchings, Cheyann Buchanan, Patience Buchanan, Holly Richards and Brooklynn Booth; great-grandchild, Joseph Oakley; father and mother-in-law, James and Betty Booth; brothers, Arbin Wade Aycock, Brady Michael Aycock, Delbert Lee Aycock and Joel Bryan "J.B" Aycock; and a host of other family members.
The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday June 30, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the funeral following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mason Goodman and the Rev. Timothy Turner officiating. Interment followed the service at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
