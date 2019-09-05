Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lee Richardson. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born April 30, 1955, in Harriman, the son of Robert Lee Richardson and Margaret Fay Richardson. Gary grew up in Harriman and enjoyed working with his father, Robert, at his construction business in his youth as well as repairing vintage cars and trucks. Gary was a highly skilled mechanic, carpenter and continued to rebuild classic vehicles on the side. Gary enjoyed spending time outside and was an avid dog lover. He enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, often hosting cookouts and weekend get-togethers with friends and neighbors. Gary will be fondly remembered for his generous spirit. He was always the first person family or friends would call for assistance and he never turned anyone away. Gary was preceded in death by wife, Laura Richardson of Rockwood; father, Robert Richardson of Harriman; and half-sister, Nona King of Harriman.

Gary is survived by his mother, Margaret Fay Richardson of Harriman; son, Michael Richardson and daughter-in-law, Kim Richardson of Lenoir City; stepson, Brandon Mills of Rockwood; brother, Danny Richardson Sr. (Tricia) of Rockwood; half-sister, Joan Miller of Rockwood; granddaughters, Ashley Richardson and Michelle Richardson, both of Lenoir City; as well as numerous other extended family members.

In keeping with Gary's wishes he will be cremated, and the family will have a private gathering to celebrate his life. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at

