Gary Lynn Coffey, 64, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville. Mr. Coffey was a member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church, Harriman, and worked for Loudon County Trucking for 19 years. He was born Feb. 27, 1955. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Lula Coffey.
Survivors include his son, Justin L. Coffey (Albury) of Rockwood; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jayden Coffey; and sister, Sherry Britton (John) of Marietta, Ga.
Visitation services will be held from 1:-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the chapel at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Interment and burial will be in Riggs Chapel Cemetery, Harriman. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 30, 2019