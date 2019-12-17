Gary Lynn Hicks, 68, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1951, in Harriman, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hicks Sr. and Leora Hicks; and three brothers.

He is survived by fiancé, Judy Gunter-McElroy of Rockwood; son, Josh Hicks of Florida; daughter, Rachel Hicks of Kingston; grandchildren, Jaxon, Victoria, Zoey and Jase; brothers, Jim Hicks of Newport News, Va. And John Hicks of Bloomfield, N.M.; sisters, Wanda Jean Rowe of Newport News, Peggy Martin of Clinton, Billie Finley of Hertford, N.C. and Linda Reynolds of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Memorial service followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating with full military honors presented by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, to help with expenses. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

