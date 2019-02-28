The Rev. Gary M. Breazeale, 64, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Harriman, and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, where he had pastored until his health issues recently made it impossible for him to continue but he never gave up caring and praying for his church family. He had been a dedicated minister for over 44 years and had pastored several Baptist churches during his ministry. Gary was owner and operator of GMB Consulting of Kingston. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Buck" and Willette Breazeale.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Lavonna Humphreys Breazeale of Kingston; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Misty Breazeale and Paul and Mandy Breazeale, all of Kingston; grandchildren, Eli Breazeale, Joshua Breazeale, Logan Breazeale, Tommy Breazeale and Cierra Sheldon; brothers-in-law, Don Humphreys and Tommy Humphreys and wife Debbie, all of Kingston; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of dear friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to DaVita Dialysis Clinic, Dr. Singh and his staff, also to Covenant Care & Hospice for providing him excellent medical care during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2, at the church with the Rev. Joseph Copeland and the Rev. David Coffman officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 396 Harvey Road, Kingston. He will be laid to rest following the service at Tennessee Baptist Church Cemetery. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 1, 2019