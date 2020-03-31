Georga Maye Mack, 98, of Kingston, went to be with Jesus Friday, March 27, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Georga was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Kingston.
She is survived by her daughters, Della Turnbill of Greenwood, Ind. and Betty and Bobby Jackson of Kingston; son, Rex and Susan Hembree of Kingston; sister, Beuna Hey of Eustis, FA.; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, James Mack; son-in-law, Bill Turnbill; sister, Wanda Dinkins; brother, Darrell Burkett; great-great granddaughter, Courtney Demaree; and great-great grandson Derrick Demaree.
Due to the current mandates for COVID-19 a private graveside service and interment will be held at noon Wednesday, April 1, in Kingston Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Danny Thomas officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 1, 2020