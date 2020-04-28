George "J.T." DeVaney, 95, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
He was born May 9, 1924, in Rockwood. Mr. DeVaney was a member of First Baptist Church, Rockwood, where he served as a lifetime deacon and also taught Sunday school for many years. He was also a retired carpenter with Tennessee Valley Authority and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Lum DeVaney and Helen Dora Wallace DeVaney; son, Doug DeVaney; granddaughter, Aaron DeVaney; sisters, Thelma Hughes and Betty Ann Thomas; and brothers, Eugene DeVaney, Robert DeVaney, Billy DeVaney and Mack DeVaney.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Lena DeVaney of Rockwood; daughter, Yvonne Thomas and husband Paul of Powell; sons, Tom DeVaney and David DeVaney, both of Rockwood; grandchildren, Derrick Seiber and wife Dana of Kingston, Daniel DeVaney and wife Jacquie of Astoria, Ore. And Misty Hensley of Willis, Texas; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren who were so dearly loved; sister, Louise Crabtree and husband Robert of Rockwood; brothers, Ray DeVaney and wife Phyllis of Rockwood, Don DeVaney and wife Gail of Kingston, and Howard DeVaney of Rockwood; and many other relatives and friends.
Due to the corona (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. A public memorial service will be announced and held at later date when it is safe for everyone to attend. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 29, 2020