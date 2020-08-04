1/1
George Douglas ‘Doug’ Whaley
George Douglas "Doug" Whaley, 85, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
Doug was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. He was a graduate from South Harriman High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1954-1956. Doug graduated from Tennessee Tech with a bachelor's degree in industrial technology. He retired after 30 years of teaching in 1992 from Knoxville City and Knox County School System. Doug was owner and operator with his wife Helen of Williams Greenhouse. He enjoyed working and time spent at the lake with family and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Whaley; parents, George V. and Carrie Lee Whaley; brother, Harold Whaley; and sister, Carol Tedder.
Doug is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Whaley of Harriman; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sharon Whaley of Pittsburgh, Penn.; and grandchildren, Nick, Julianne and Andrew.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens, with Robert Packett officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Memories & Condolences

August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
August 3, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dwayne Smith
August 2, 2020
Helen, Steve and family, my thoughts are will all of you. Doug was a wonderful person who was always doing for others. I know he will be extremely missed. Praying for all of you. Gerry Kivett
Gerry Kivett
Friend
August 1, 2020
Gerry Kivett
Friend
