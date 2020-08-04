George Douglas "Doug" Whaley, 85, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.

Doug was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. He was a graduate from South Harriman High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1954-1956. Doug graduated from Tennessee Tech with a bachelor's degree in industrial technology. He retired after 30 years of teaching in 1992 from Knoxville City and Knox County School System. Doug was owner and operator with his wife Helen of Williams Greenhouse. He enjoyed working and time spent at the lake with family and friends. Doug was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane Whaley; parents, George V. and Carrie Lee Whaley; brother, Harold Whaley; and sister, Carol Tedder.

Doug is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Whaley of Harriman; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sharon Whaley of Pittsburgh, Penn.; and grandchildren, Nick, Julianne and Andrew.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens, with Robert Packett officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store