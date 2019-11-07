George L. Davis, 86, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Bridge at Rockwood.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1933, in Ellsworth, Maine, to the late Malcom Vernon Davis and Mae Treadwell Davis. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Davis.
He is survived by his stepsons, Jimmy Hinkle and Bubby Hinkle; and by extended family and friends.
George chose to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com. Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements.
