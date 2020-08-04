George Levi Griffis, 83, of Kingston passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Aug. 3, 2020, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, with his wife and children by his side. He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Levi was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as his health permitted. He retired after 38 years from the Roane Hosiery Mill, Inc., where he had worked as a textile foreman. He loved getting together with his friends at McDonald's in Harriman. He enjoyed collecting scrap metal and visiting at Roane Metals Group in Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Pet" and Cecile Ruth Brewster Griffis; and brothers, Gene and Joe Griffis.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce Lee Young Griffis of Kingston; children, Darrell Levi Griffis and wife Bridgett of Lenoir City, Randy Griffis and wife Brenda of Kingston, Jeff Griffis and wife Melinda of Kingston and Staci Griffis Moize and husband Jimmy of Lyles; grandchildren, Ashley Zacher, Amber Leah Griffis, Allen, Bryan and Daryn Griffis, Bradley and Brandon Griffis, Aubree, Carley, Brylie and Tucker Levi Moize; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, David Griffis and wife Carol of Kingston; sisters, Bonnie Fulks of Warner Robbins, Ga., Reba Bruse and husband Paul of Harriman, Madge Taylor of Huntsville, Ala. and Glen Unger of Ooltewah; sisters and brothers-in-law, Anita Griffis of Kingston, Marcella Griffis of Harriman, Marita and Tom Winters of Cleveland, Brenda and Tim DeVaney of Gallatin, Charles and Betty Young of Rockwood, Clyde and Margie Young of Rockwood and Robert and Ruth Young of Rockwood; and a host of extended family and too many special friends to mention by name.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Liberty Baptist Church, Kingston with funeral service following at 7 p.m., with sons, Pastor Randy Griffis and Pastor Darrell Griffis officiating. For those unable to attend, service will be live streamed at www.lbckingston.org.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.