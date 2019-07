George M. Mills, 85, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.George was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and loved to travel. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Annabelle Rothwell Mills; and three sisters.Survivors include his loving wife, Pat Garn Mills of Harriman; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Mills and wife Vickie of Harriman; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Denny Garn and wife Gail of Colorado and Gordon Garn and wife, Shirley of Ohio.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with celebration of life to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Charlie Harrison and the Rev. SueLynn Johnson officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Kingston. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.