George M. Mills, 85, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.
George was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and loved to travel. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Annabelle Rothwell Mills; and three sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pat Garn Mills of Harriman; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Mills and wife Vickie of Harriman; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Denny Garn and wife Gail of Colorado and Gordon Garn and wife, Shirley of Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with celebration of life to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Charlie Harrison and the Rev. SueLynn Johnson officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Kingston. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Published in Roane County News on July 31, 2019