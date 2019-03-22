Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Ray Dailey. View Sign

George Ray Dailey, 94, of Harriman, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1924, in Etowah. A veteran of World War II, he served on the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey as a 20 MM anti-aircraft gunner. After his military discharge, he worked for several years in Atlanta at Georgia Power, then moved to Kingston, where he worked for TVA. He worked there for 34 years and retired as supervisor of planning in 1987. He was a 64-year member of the Union Lodge 38 Masonic Lodge in Kingston. He supported the Boy Scouts of America for about 50 years and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished services. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Mae Dailey; two brothers, R.B. and Gordon Dailey; three sisters, Sue Weaver, Billy Jo Murphy and Henrietta "Jackie" Abbott Makres; his first wife, Molly Frances Glazener Dailey; and one stepdaughter, Sandra Irisk.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva C. Dailey; two sons and their wives, George A. Dailey (Nancy) and Thomas E. "Ted" Dailey (Laura); grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Pierce (Joseph), Rachel Gallaher (Adam), Ellen Dailey and Jonathan Dailey (Abigail Brackett, fiancé); great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gabriel and Wesley Pierce and Mae Gallaher; five stepgrandchildren, and 15 stepgreat-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Kingston Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ray's name to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916; , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105; or First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky St., Kingston, TN 37763. An online register is available at at

George Ray Dailey, 94, of Harriman, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019.He was born on Aug. 30, 1924, in Etowah. A veteran of World War II, he served on the battleship U.S.S. New Jersey as a 20 MM anti-aircraft gunner. After his military discharge, he worked for several years in Atlanta at Georgia Power, then moved to Kingston, where he worked for TVA. He worked there for 34 years and retired as supervisor of planning in 1987. He was a 64-year member of the Union Lodge 38 Masonic Lodge in Kingston. He supported the Boy Scouts of America for about 50 years and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished services. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston.He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Mae Dailey; two brothers, R.B. and Gordon Dailey; three sisters, Sue Weaver, Billy Jo Murphy and Henrietta "Jackie" Abbott Makres; his first wife, Molly Frances Glazener Dailey; and one stepdaughter, Sandra Irisk.He is survived by his wife, Geneva C. Dailey; two sons and their wives, George A. Dailey (Nancy) and Thomas E. "Ted" Dailey (Laura); grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Pierce (Joseph), Rachel Gallaher (Adam), Ellen Dailey and Jonathan Dailey (Abigail Brackett, fiancé); great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gabriel and Wesley Pierce and Mae Gallaher; five stepgrandchildren, and 15 stepgreat-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Kingston Memorial Gardens.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ray's name to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916; , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105; or First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky St., Kingston, TN 37763. An online register is available at at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Davis Funeral Home

715 Morgan Avenue

Harriman , TN 37748

(865) 882-2000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.