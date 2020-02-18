George Stanton "Stan" Sanders, 51, died at his home in St. Paul, Minn., Friday, December 6, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Bartley Kincaid, Kingston; father and step-mother, George and Kalleen Sanders, Mesa, Ariz.; uncles, Gregory Bartley, Mt. Juliet; Joseph Sanders, Birmingham, Ala.; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Alan Kincaid, Kingston; grandparents, William and Glenora Bartley, Kingston; Joseph and Mabel Sanders, Birmingham; and his aunt, Jennifer Bartley Manneschmidt, Knoxville.
A memorial Eucharistic mass will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, followed by interment of ashes, at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Harriman, with the Rev. Brad Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 190 Circle Drive, Harriman, TN, 37748.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 19, 2020