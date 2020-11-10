1/
George T. Crabtree
George T. Crabtree, 84, of Oakdale passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith and served in the U.S. Army. George served the community many years running a garage and wrecker service. In later years he ran a bus route and worked for Morgan County School System. He was preceded in death by wives, Willie Lou Crabtree and Cheryl Crabtree; brothers, Edward, Fox and Everett Crabtree; sister, Gertrude Thurman; daughters-in-law, Amy and Gail Crabtree.
He is survived by sons, Tommy and Terry Crabtree; daughters, Tonya Langley and Misty Chadwell; sister, Maxine Perry; sons-in-law, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the funeral to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Crab Orchard Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
NOV
13
Funeral
07:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
NOV
14
Burial
10:00 AM
Crab Orchard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
