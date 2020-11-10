George T. Crabtree, 84, of Oakdale passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.

He was of the Baptist faith and served in the U.S. Army. George served the community many years running a garage and wrecker service. In later years he ran a bus route and worked for Morgan County School System. He was preceded in death by wives, Willie Lou Crabtree and Cheryl Crabtree; brothers, Edward, Fox and Everett Crabtree; sister, Gertrude Thurman; daughters-in-law, Amy and Gail Crabtree.

He is survived by sons, Tommy and Terry Crabtree; daughters, Tonya Langley and Misty Chadwell; sister, Maxine Perry; sons-in-law, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the funeral to follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Crab Orchard Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



