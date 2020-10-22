George Thomas "Tommy" Childs, 77, of Harriman, passed away Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church and Rockwood Lodge 403 F&AM. Tommy as saved at a young age while attending Vacation Bible school at Childs Memorial Baptist Church and was baptized in the Emory River. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. But most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, a spectacular father and a doting grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Wayne and Oma Kay Wolfe Childs; sister, Mary Ruth Gober; and his in-laws, G.P. and Lorene Luffman.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Betty Luffman Childs; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Joanne Childs of Harriman; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Randy Massingill of Rockwood and Gina and Eric Griffis of Harriman; eight grandchildren, Charity and Devan Angelo, Cameron and Kimmie Massingill, Blake Childs, Isiah Griffis, Logan and Chase Massingill and Nathan and Sam Ledford; one soon to arrive great grandson, Jaxon Thomas Massingill; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jesse Wayne Jr. and Margaret Childs and Andy and Dena Childs; six sisters and three brothers-in-law, Nan Cody, Marilyn Donatelly, Nora Sue and Don Long, Carolyn and Tommy Howard, Dot Childs and Christy and Larry Milam; two honorary sons, Tim Hawn and Todd Wicks; special fishing buddy, Wayne McGee; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 20, at Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Shelton, the Rev. Don Long, the Rev. Ronnie Clark, and the Rev. Jeff Waldrop officiating. Interment followed in Childs Memorial Cemetery. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.