Gerald Lee Emily, 65, of Rockwood, died Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Emily.

He is survived by his son, Eric Emily of Spring City.

Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, and cremation arrangements will follow. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangments.



