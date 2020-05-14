Gerald Robert "Bob" Ivory Jr., 93, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born Nov. 9, 1926 in Altoona, Penn. He was an avid photographer who owned Ivory Studio in Dayton, Harriman and Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Louise "Peggy" Springer Ivory; and parents, Gerald Robert Ivory, Sr. and Irene Walls Ivory.
Survivors include his children, David Lee Ivory and wife Yvonne of Ten Mile, Dennis Ivory and wife Martha of Church Hill, Douglas Ivory and wife Michelle of Madera, Calif., Duane Ivory and wife Kathy of Flowery Branch, Ga. and DeAnna Davenport of Roswell, Ga.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, brother, Jim Ivory of Tampa, Fla.; sister-in-law, Janet Cooper of Conroe, Texas; and a host of extended family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. Bob and his wife, Peggy will be placed together in the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements
Published in Roane County News on May 15, 2020