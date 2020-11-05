Geraldine Carter Zurcher, 83, of Kingston, previously of Dumas, Ark., died at home, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jarrell and Grace Carter; sister, Carolyn King; and son, Mark Zurcher.
She is survived by husband, Nick Zurcher; son, John Zurcher; and grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, Maverick and Parker Zurcher.
She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman, where she served as organist and choir director for 43 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov.6, at Kingston Memorial Gardens.