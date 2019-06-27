Geraldine "Gerri" Colosia, 94, of Camden, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Colosia was born on April 24, 1925, in Kingston, to the late Fred Krow and Myrtle Edwards Krow Qualls. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel Colosia. Mrs. Colosia was a retired teacher with Memphis City Schools where she worked for over 20 years. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Camden.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Craig (Elmore) of Camden; grandchildren, Stephanie Leatherwood (Luke) of Camden, Gabriel Craig of Atlanta and Ryan Craig (Julie) of Katy, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Camille, Natalie, Emma, Cailee, Ansley, Joshua and Caleb.
Visitation with the Colosia family will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the chapel of Oakdale Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dean Emerson officiating. Burial will follow in Camden City Cemetery.
Published in Roane County News on June 28, 2019