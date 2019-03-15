Geraline L. "Geran" Farmer Holder, 92, of Rockwood, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Center, in Rockwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Farmer and Cordie Ellen Hamby Farmer; and husband, Louie "Bob" Holder.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Roger Carter and Bro. Todd Houston officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockwood Church of Christ; P.O. Box 416; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
