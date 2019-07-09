George Laios, 79, son of Constatine and Mary Laios, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Kingston.
He served courageously in the U.S. Air Force as a young man. He worked for the airlines the majority of his adult life. He enjoyed coaching baseball for his children and attending their sporting events. George spent his time attending hot rod shows, playing pickle ball and ping pong and attending his favorite church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Constantine and Mary Laios.
He is survived by his four children, Teresa, Tim, Greg and Marisa; one sister, Diane; two grandchildren, Kaley and Alec; one great-granddaughter, Ella; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will hold a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on July 10, 2019