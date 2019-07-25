Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert George “Gibby” Barber. View Sign Service Information Companion Funeral & Cremation Service 400 S White St Athens , TN 37303 (423)-453-2302 Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert George "Gibby" Barber, 77, died at home in Kingston, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Gibby was born on March 20, 1942, in Ronco, Penn. to parents, George "Footsie" Barber and Veronica "Vernie" Barber, who precede him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Bunch Barber, of Kingston; his sister, Joanne Barber Grimes of California, Penn.; and his brother, Daniel Barber (Linda) of Dublin, Ohio.

He is also survived by children from his first marriage, Jeffrey Barber (Denise) of LaVale, Md., Damon Barber (Leslie) of Newton, Mass., Greg Barber of State College, Penn., Diane Miller (Jeff) of Franklin and Doug Barber (Anna) of Waxhaw, N.C. His first wife, Carol Sikora Barber of Uniontown, Penn., also survives. He is survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Scott Barber (Miranda) of Rawlings, Md. and their daughters, Ellie Mae and Nora Jane; Zach Barber of LaVale; Victoria, Nathaniel and Jonathan Barber of Newton; Matthew Barber of State College; and Georgia, Ingram and Andie Kate Barber of Waxhaw. Gibby is survived by nieces and nephews and their children, Jocelyn Mayr (Florian) of Pittsburgh and their children Lucy Jo and Linus Flo; Joel Grimes (Sharon Mok) of Pittsburgh; and Terry Eisele (Michelle Kozak) of Columbus, Ohio.

He is further survived by his son from his second marriage, Adam Barber (Jessica) of Clinton, and their children Abby, Noah and Maddy and his stepchildren, Davey (Raezean) Johnson of Maryville, Bill Johnson (and the late Cynthia) of Ballplay, and their children Sarah, Matthew and Brook; Wes (Melinda) Wyrick of Murfreesboro, and their children Rhett and Arabella. His second wife, Susie Futrell Barber of Wartburg, also survives.

Gibby graduated from Penn State University in 1965 with a degree in mining engineering. He was a lifelong fan of Penn State athletics. His career was spent in a variety of engineering positions focused on mining and later, environmental management and clean-up.

Gibby loved life and those who knew him will always remember him as a cheerful, happy soul who never met a stranger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gibby's ashes will be interred at Bethel Presbyterian Church's Memorial Garden in Kingston.

Gibby and his family would like to thank Dr. Bhavana Vora and staff, Summit Medical Group, Kingston; Dr. Joseph Meyer and staff, Thompson Cancer Survival Center West, Knoxville; Dr. Hesamm Gharavi and staff, Tennessee Cancer Specialists, Knoxville; and Amedisys Hospice, Sweetwater, for their care over the past few years.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to any ministry or charity. Gibby loved helping others and would be pleased by those choices.

