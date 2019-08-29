Gladys "Aileen" Barr, 85, a resident of Midtown, in Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
She was born May 1, 1934. Mrs. Barr was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church in Midtown and the Order of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gertrude Woosley; husband, Gaston L. "Boots" Barr; and sisters, Mabel Catherine Thompson, Ola Mae Eaves, Gertie Beatrice "Bea" Johnston and Cora Pauline Murphy.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends; special friends, June Garner of Kingston and David Rayburn of Midtown; and her two dogs whom she loved dearly, "Missy" and "Jack."
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 30, 2019