Glenna Cook Newport, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home in Spring City.

Born in Winona on Aug. 11, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Shirlie Hobert and Laura Jeffers Cook. Glenna was a faithful, adventurous wife and mother of five. She loved cooking, being with her family and appreciated nothing more than a full house. Glenna enjoyed being outside gardening, fishing for crappie and traveling with her husband, as well as music and looking through her photo albums. She was often found in her kitchen canning, making one of her delicious soups or homemade gravy and biscuits. Her specialties were apple butter, stack cake, coconut cake and her amazing strawberry pies. More than anything though, she loved her Savior Jesus Christ. Her Bible could always be found in the same place where she had been reading every morning, along with her crossword puzzles. She was a member of Paradise Baptist Church. She loved deeply, had a servant's heart, and it was evident to all those who knew her. If anyone needed help, Glenna was the first to give of her time and energy.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ancil Newport; son, Kerry Todd Newport; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Hall Newport; sister, Elsie and brother-in-law Porter Lawson of Pioneer; and brother, Eldon "Pete" Cook of Cincinnati, Ohio.

She is survived by four of her children, Angela Willis of Spring City, Hobert Newport of Midtown, Monte Newport (Becky) and Randy Newport (Karen), both of Spring City; sister, Eunia Jackson (Billy) of Kettering, Ohio; brothers, Ronald Cook (Greta) of Norma, Donald Cook (Delores) of Winona and Tony Cook (Rhonda) of Crandall, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will be receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with the funeral services to follow with Pastor Matt Campbell officiating. The burial and graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Glen Alice Cemetery.

