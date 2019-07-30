Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean Minton. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Atlanta, to Codie N. Smith and wife Euladean. At the age of 16, she married her loving husband of 52 years, Sherman, and together they raised four beautiful daughters, Deana, Donna, Amy and Melissa. Gloria stood beside Sherman as he served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and they settled here in Tennessee with their girls. Over the years she loved sewing, decorating, shopping and devoted her life to giving inspiration to all those in need. Gloria was well known for her amazing blue eyes that brought laughter, comfort, friendship and joy to her dialysis center where she attended for 17 years. She gave hope to those struggling with their illness. Gloria had strength beyond measure and a heart to match. She will be loved and missed greatly by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Codie N. Smith and stepmother, Myra; mother, Euladean Seig Smith; infant sister, Joanne; and her infant daughter.

Survivors include her husband, Sherman O. Minton Jr., of Harriman; daughters and sons-in-law, Deana and Lee Russell of Harriman, Donna Dugger of Kingston, Amy and Stephen West of Harriman and Melissa and Chris Goedeke of Harriman; grandchildren, Leslie Russell and fiancé Jeff Robinson,

Leann Russell and fiancé Fred Poffenberger, Erica and Cody Dugger, Anthony Goedeke and fiancé Rose Hacker and Alex Goedeke; great-granddaughter, Emma-Grace Goedeke; sisters, Linda Durden, Sandra Gibson and Debbie Hudson, all of Georgia; brother, Wayne Smith, of Georgia; and her best friend and puppy dog, Little Bit.

The family received friends from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral service followed at 7:30 p.m., in the chapel with nephew, the Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Roane Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. An online register is available at



