Gwinda Jo Christian, 91 of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Renaissance Terrace, Harriman.

All who knew Gwinda commented on how she was such a sweet lady. Her family, who she loved being with for holiday celebrations, expresses their sincere gratitude for the love and care shown to Gwinda at Renaissance Terrace Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Riggs Christian; father, Onzie William Christian; and brother Onzie Wade Christian.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Christian of Kingston; niece, Karen Noey of Rockwood; nephew, Jerry Christian (Gail) of Kingston; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Friday, Jan. 31, at Riverview Cemetery (East Stone Gap Cemetery) in East Stone Gap, Wise County, Va. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

