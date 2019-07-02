Harley Edward Brandon, 59, of Rockwood, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda McElroy Brandon.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Brandon; and children, Stacy Tinker (Joe), Travis Brandon and Anthony Brandon, all of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment service followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on July 3, 2019