Harold "Bill" Wyrick, 79, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

He was born Feb. 24, 1940, in Kingston. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Hazel Wyrick; daughter, Tara Lynn Wyrick; brothers, Mack Wyrick Jr. and Ray Sterling Wyrick; sisters, Gail Waldon, Mary Colyer, Cora Jane Keylon and Sharon McNelley.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Wyrick; daughters, Jackie Wyrick, Kathy Denton, Beverly Gillispie (Rodney), Melissa Carmon (Mark), Lisa Buckner and Cheryl Taylor; sons, Harold "Fats" Wyrick Jr. and Mike Lloyd (Michelle); brothers, Leonard Wyrick Sr.and Terry Wyrick (Suzie); brothers-in-law, Gene Keylon and Larry McNelley; eight grandchildren, Austin Lloyd, Steven Wallace, Joseph Carmon, Cheblie Brooks, Brayleigh Buckner, Travis Denton, Tammy Denton and Cameron Lawson; and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel with nephews Leonard Wyrick Jr. and Gary Keylon officiating. Graveside and interment service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

