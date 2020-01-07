Harold Thomas Wade, 92, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Harold was born and raised on his family's farm in Summer Shade, Ky., by his parents, Gilliam P. and Pauline Atkinson Wade. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. Upon his marriage to Mildred Norris, they moved to Tennessee where he became an electrician. Harold was a charter member of the IBEW Local Union No. 270 in Oak Ridge. He worked on many buildings and construction projects in the Oak Ridge area. Harold was a longtime member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church. Like his parents before him, he was known for his integrity and trying to help others. Harold was also known for his abilities and skills in many areas. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mildred, his wife of 63 years; as well as his brother, James; and sister, Dorothy.
Left to mourn his passing are daughters, Linda Powell (Gary) of Oakdale and Carol Peterson of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Alyce Hunt, Randi Peterson and Cheyne Peterson (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Sara and Erin Bond, Kyran Hirsch and Karli Melton.
A celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan.11, at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 242 Woods Chapel Road, Harriman. Memorial donations can also be made to the church in Harold Wade's name. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 8, 2020