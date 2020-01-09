Harolene Majesta Ross

Harolene Majesta Ross, 86, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Eugene Swing and Lizzie Mae Hughes Swing; husband, Harold Dean Ross; and son, Mike Ross.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Sue Ross of Knoxville; and son, Jeff Ross and wife Betty of Tunnel Hill, Ga.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will follow in Lingo Cemetery in the Westel Community of Cumberland County. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westel Baptist Church; 40 Westel Loop, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 10, 2020
