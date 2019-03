Harvey Noe, 64, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Harriman Care and Rehab.Harvey worked as a journeyman lineman with Service Electric for several years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Goldston Noe; and his parents, Ernest and Eula Hodge Noe.He is survived by two aunts, Orangie Noe of Bristol and Polly Davis; one uncle, Herbert Noe; special cousins, Joe Noe and Barbara Bishop; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bill Brown and Bro. Charles Webb officiating. The interment was held immediately following the funeral service in Willard Park Cemetery. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.