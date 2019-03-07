Harvey Noe, 64, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Harriman Care and Rehab.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Noe.
Harvey worked as a journeyman lineman with Service Electric for several years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Goldston Noe; and his parents, Ernest and Eula Hodge Noe.
He is survived by two aunts, Orangie Noe of Bristol and Polly Davis; one uncle, Herbert Noe; special cousins, Joe Noe and Barbara Bishop; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bill Brown and Bro. Charles Webb officiating. The interment was held immediately following the funeral service in Willard Park Cemetery. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 8, 2019