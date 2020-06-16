Hattie Lucille Hennessey, 92, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Signature Healthcare, Rockwood.

She was a devoted homemaker that loved cooking and taking care of her entire family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Cassie Sexton; husband, Harold Hennessey; brothers, Ralph (Bobbie) and Paul Sexton (June); daughter, Nancy Robinson; son, Charles Norman Jr.; son-in-law, Jerry Givens; and grandson, Jerrod Daniels.

She is survived by son, Tommy Staggs (Yvonne); daughter, Karen Givens; grandchildren, Steve Staggs (Sheilia), Angie Lane, Tina Eaton (Junior), Shane Day( Tracey), and Katie Norman (Tyler); special fur baby, Bailey; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; extended family from Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Family had a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Daysville Cemetery, with family meeting at the cemetery. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store