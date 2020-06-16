Hattie Lucille Hennessey, 92, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Signature Healthcare, Rockwood.
She was a devoted homemaker that loved cooking and taking care of her entire family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Cassie Sexton; husband, Harold Hennessey; brothers, Ralph (Bobbie) and Paul Sexton (June); daughter, Nancy Robinson; son, Charles Norman Jr.; son-in-law, Jerry Givens; and grandson, Jerrod Daniels.
She is survived by son, Tommy Staggs (Yvonne); daughter, Karen Givens; grandchildren, Steve Staggs (Sheilia), Angie Lane, Tina Eaton (Junior), Shane Day( Tracey), and Katie Norman (Tyler); special fur baby, Bailey; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; extended family from Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Family had a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Daysville Cemetery, with family meeting at the cemetery. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.